Brindavan Arcade: Women Too Can ‘Retire’ To A Life Of Leisure

Women have no retirement, so the cliché goes, and something which women sulk about as years of “hardly appreciated household commitment” ends without a retirement party.

However, Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation has infused in its retirement home creations, a culture that provides a level-playing field for men and women.

With cooking and household chores left to specialists, the women residents of the enclaves are left with plenty of time for themselves. For women who had been balancing work and home, it’s certainly a lifetime bonus.

Supported by their enthusiastic husbands, women at Brindavan retirement homes lead the way in organising cultural events, healthcare initiatives and spiritual pursuits. Most of them have a rich, professional working experience that they employ in running enjoyable and beneficial activities, keeping themselves and residents engaged and busy.

“We are busier than we used to be,” they say with a laugh. Perhaps, a break from the mundane tasks has brought forth the creativity and skills in them.

Brindavan Arcade is the latest addition to Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation’s projects that have been a breath of fresh air in the lives of the elderly and altered the retirement home landscape of Coimbatore.

Brindavan Arcade is located on a one-acre property amidst a picturesque and serene environment in Coimbatore’s Vadavalli neighbourhood. Rising adjacent to its sister properties – Brindavan Hillview, Brindavan Palmgrove and Brindavan Paradise – the project is based on an ownership model.

Run by brothers duo, R Madhavan and R Parthasarathy, the latest project promises a “resort-style” living that combines traditional practices.

“It’s a broader, bigger and a total package,” said Brindavan Senior Citizens Foundation President Madhavan.

It’s a shift from our leasing model as ownership gives a sense of belonging to the senior citizens,” he said.

Featuring 76 apartments of one-, 1.5-, two- and three-bedroom options, the project will be ready for handover in mid-2021.

“This is our fourth project, and we attribute the successful continuity to the trust we earned from our patrons,” said the Foundation’s vice-president, Parthasarathy.

The Arcade matches its sister properties in quality, facilities and infrastructure.

“Built with anti-skid tiles in bathing areas, intercom facilities and wide doors to facilitate wheelchair movement, and equipped with CCTV cameras, the project features reasonably-priced, full course meals, daily doctor visits, a resident nurse, ambulance service, and most importantly, tie-ups with leading hospitals in the city,” said Parthasarathy.

About 450 senior citizens live in the 300-plus homes in the projects built in a period of seven years. “Our reputation spread by word of mouth and we have never depended on advertisement to expand our footprint,” he added.

