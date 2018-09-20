  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
20 Sep 2018, Edition - 1164, Thursday

Coimbatore

Brothers get life for murdering business associate

Covai Post Network

September 20, 2018

Coimbatore : A district court today sentenced two brothers to undergo life imprisonment for murdering their business associate here some five years ago.

The prosecution case was that Thangamani, Ramachandran and Vanniaraj, hailing from Tirunelveli, were doing iron scrap business in Mauthampatti on the outskirts.

The wife of Thangamani, Shanugakani reportedly developed illicit affair with Vanniaraj, which created friction among the three

Vanniaraj was found murdered by strangulating with nylon rope in August 2013.

After investigation, police arrested the brothers Thangamani and Ramachandran and the case was going on in the 4th Additional District Court.

In the judgement, Judge J Sreedevi sentenced the brothers to undergo life imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs.6,000 each.

