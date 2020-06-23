Bus carrying workers from Rajasthan seized for possessing forged e-pass

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : An omnibus carrying workers from various parts of Rajasthan was seized on Tuesday for violating the lock down guidelines without valid e-pass.

The bus was intercepted by police at a checkpost on Avanashi Road on the outskirts arund 6.40 AM and on checking found 25 workers.

By scanning the QR code of the e-pass, police learnt that it was issued for a car, which was forged by some of the workers to come to Tamil Nadu, police said.

Some of the workers said to have told that they were working in and around Coimbatore and Perundurai in Erode district and were coming in search of work in the city, police said.

All the workers, and five drivers were subjected to coronavirus infection test and health department officials took their samples and kept them at a marriage hall near the check post in Karumathampatti as part of quarantine, police said.