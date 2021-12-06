C.R.I. Pumps timely initiative in clearing water logged areas in Coimbatore

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : C.R.I. Pumps as part of their Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiative came forward to join the District administration and Coimbatore Corporation in carrying out dewatering at strategic locations where rain water inundated the areas affecting free flow of traffic on these stretches.

It may be noted that heavy downpour in the city yesterday afternoon inundated low lying areas like Coimbatore Langa Corner, Avinashi road flyover, Kikani school underpass, Sivananda bypass road subway thereby affecting traffic while a private bus and a car submerged in the stagnated water. Further, there was heavy flow of rain water near North Coimbatore, Lakshmi Mills area wherein traffic came to a grinding halt on these stretches. Vehicles in serpentine queues could be witnessed across different locations in the city.

Following the instructions given by CRI Pumps Vice Chairman Shri.G.Soundararajan, a five member dewatering team with high capacity mobile dewatering pumps in separate vehicles took up dewatering yesterday night at Avinashi road flyover underbridge wherein unit 1 cleared 20 lakh litres while unit 2 pumped out 12 lakh litres of rain water.

Meanwhile, the unit 3 cleared 8 lakh litres of rain water at Sivan temple, Karattumedu, Sathy road and unt 4 cleared 6 lakh litres at Avinashi road flyover west entry followed by unit 5 clearing 5 lakh litres at Avinashi road flyover west second entry. In all, the CRI Pumps team cleared 51 lakh litres of rainwater.

The CRI Pumps expressed its gratitude to Coimbatore Corporation and District Administration for giving them an opportunity to join them in their dedicated efforts in clearing water logged areas in the city. It may be noted that CRI Pumps had collaborated with Corporations in Chennai and Tuticorin in dewatering exercise.