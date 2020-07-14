Cancellation of special trains up July 31

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : As requested by Tamil Nadu Government the following special trains running within the State which were cancelled from June 29.to July 15 further cancelled till July 31.

Train Nos 02606/02605 Tiruchchirappalli – Chengalpattu – Tiruchchirappalli (via Vridhachalam) (daily). Superfast Intercity Special (Daily)

Train Nos 02636/02635 Madurai – Villupuram – Madurai Superfast Intercity Special (Daily)

Train Nos 02680/02679 Coimbatore – Katpadi – Coimbatore Superfast Intercity special (Daily)

Train Nos. 06796/06795 Tiruchchirappalli – Chengalpattu – Tiruchchirappalli VIA Mayiladuthurai Special (Daily)

Train Nos 02675/02676 Arakkonam – Coimbatore – Arakkonam Superfast Intercity Special (Daily)

Train Nos. 02083/02084 Coimbatore – Mayiladuturai – Coimbatore Janshatabdi Special (6 Days a week)

Train Nos. 02627/02628 Tiruchchirappalli – Nagercoil – Tiruchchirappalli Superfast Intercity Special (Daily)

Full Refund will be given to passengers who have made advance reservations on these trains. Passengers who have booked online will be refunded automatically. Counter Tickets can be refunded anytime upto six months from the date of journey.

However, Train.Nos. 02243/02244 MGR Chennai Central- New Delhi – MGR Chennai Central Rajdhani Special will continue to run until further advise.