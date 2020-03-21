Case against John Pandian for hate speech

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Mar 21 : Police Saturday registered a case against Tamil Nadu Makkal Munnetra Kazhakam founder president, B John Pandian for his reported hate speech which could have triggered tension between

two religions.

According to police, Pandian, who had attended a Pro-CAA meeting organised by Vishwakarma Association and Federation of Tamil Nadu Hindu Movements here on March 14, in which he had spoken against a particular community.

The hate speech could have triggered communal passion between two communities and resulted in violence affecting law and order problem, police said.

In view of his hate speech, police registered cases under IPC sections 153 (a) (Promoting enmity between two community) and 505 (i) (intent to incite) and investigations are on, they said.