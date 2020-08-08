CBCID custody of three arrested in Sri Lankan don’s mysterious death

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CBCID, investigating the mysterious death of Sri Lankan underworld don, Angoda Lokka, has sought permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate Court, to take three persons arrested in connection with the case, into custody for interrogation.

The agency has filed a petition before the Court Friday evening and sought seven days custody, which is likely to come up for hearing on

Wednesday, police sources said.

CBCID has arrested Madurai-based lawyer, Sivakami Sundari, Dyaneshwaran and a Sri Lankan woman Amani Thanji for their alleged role in getting Lokka a Adhar Card in the name of Pradeep Singh by forging the documents.

Lokka died of cardiac arrest on July three and the body, after postmortem was taken to Madurai and cremated the next day.

The investigating agency, in order to establish the identity of Lokka, has sent viscera to lab in Chennai for DNA testing.

Meanwhile, the 27-yeara old Thanji who was staying with Lokka was shifted to Puzhal prison in Chennai, as foreign nationals are generally lodged there, police said.

She was undergoing treatment in the Government Hospital, after she consumed pills for aborting her two month pregnancy and after recovery

she was taken to Chennai by van, they said.