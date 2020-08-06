CBCID probing possible LTTE link in Sri Lankan don’s case

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : With a Madurai-based lawyer, Sivakami Sundari, who helped for the postmortem and cremation of the body in Madurai of Sri Lankan underworld don, Angode Lokka, having transactions of nearly Rs.one crore in seven accounts, CBCID will take her into custody to know whether there was any possibility of LTTE connection.

It has come to the knowledge of the agency that Sundari’s father is a known LTTE sympathiser and one of the seven special teams is on the job to establish his possible link with LTTE, CBCID IG, K Shankar told reporters here Thursday.

The agency is checking on the money transactions of Sundari and wanted to know from where she was getting the money and if there was any foreign link, he said.

Since this has an international importance, Research and Analysis Wing (RAW) is also gathering information about the case, he said.

On the viscera samples sent to forensic lab for DNA test, Shankar said that CBCID had to establish whether the dead person was really Lokka and the reports were expected in another four days.

Shankar said that all the three arrested–Sundari, Dyaneshwaran and Amani Thanji, the Sri Lankan woman who was staying with Lokka at the time of his death, will be taken into custody for interrogation.