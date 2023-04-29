CEAT Limited achieves five star grading in British Safety Council Occupational Health and Safety Audit for its Chennai Plant

Covai Post Network





Coimbatore : CEAT Limited, a leading tyre manufacturer, has successfully completed a best practice Five Star Occupational Health and Safety Audit conducted by British Safety Councildemonstrating its commitment towards the continual improvement of their health and safety management systems and associated arrangements. CEAT Limited’s Chennai plant underwent a comprehensive, quantified and robust evaluation of its occupational health and safety policies, processes and practices. The audit process included documentation review, interviews with senior management, employees and other key stakeholders, together with sampling of operational activities.

The audit measured performance against key health and safety management best practice indicators and a detailed review of almost sixty component elements.

CEAT Limited was awarded a five star grading following the audit which is reflective of a best practice organisation. The other facilities of CEAT that have received this grading in the past include their factory in Halol (awarded in 2016) and Nagpur (awarded in 2018).

British Safety Council CEO Mike Robinson said: “The award of a five star grading following our occupational best practice Health and Safety Audit is an outstanding achievement and is reflective of a proactive organisation which is committed to continual improvement in its health and safety arrangements and managing risks to workers’ health, safety and wellbeing.”

CEAT Limited, Manufacturing Senior Vice President Jaya sankar Kuruppal, said: “We are proud to have received a Five Star grading in the British Safety Council Occupational Health and Safety Audit. This achievement underscores our unwavering commitment to ensuring the safety and well-being of our employees and stakeholders. We will continue to strive towards the continual improvement of our health and safety management systems to maintain our position as a best practice organization.”