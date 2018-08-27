Centre of Excellence in Biotechnology to be set up in TNAU

Covai Post Network

COIMBATORE: A Center of Excellence in Biotechnology (CoE) is being set up at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) for promoting biotechnology research in Tamil Nadu.

The Rs. 430 crore centre is part of State Government’s proposal to create centres of excellence in key areas to make Tamil Nadu as knowledge capital and innovation hub and a preferred destination for global investors.

This signature project, to be set up in an area of 5 acres with all necessary infrastructure and equipment to meet the requirements of students, researchers and private industries, will be a joint venture between State Government, NABARD, TNAU, private industries, philanthropists and other donors.

The Centre will be a world-class infrastructure for research and development in biotechnology and allied areas to strengthen biotechnology research, education, skill development and product development in agriculture, food, green biotechnology, bio-prospecting and genomics and bio informatics sectors, a TNAU release said.

It will act as a hub for high-quality research by interlinking TNAU and other academic and research institutes of Tamil Nadu with International collaborations.

Established as a Section 8 Company under the umbrella of TNAU, it will function as an independent unit and serve as a Public-Private platform for research, incubation and commercialization of high performance crop varieties, super active enzymes/ bio-molecules, bio-based products, hormones for fruit ripening, plant growth stimulants and similar bio-inputs for the commercial benefit of farmers.

The CoE’s long term vision is to sustain on its own resources and elevated to the status of Tamil Nadu Bio-science Cluster here.