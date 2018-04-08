Chamber of Commerce accords Brand Ambassador of Coimbatore Awards

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in association with The Advertising Club organized the Brand Coimbatore Ambassador Awards at Coimbatore on Saturday.

It was an evening of celebration not just for the award winners but for Coimbatore city which has come a long way to capture the attention of investors across the globe in different sectors.

The Chief Guest on the occasion was MM Murugappan, Chairman of Murugappa Group along with President of ICCI Vanitha Mohan and President of Advertising Club Mervyn Jussy. Indian chamber of Chamber declared ‘Branding Coimbatore is our Business’ as its theme for the event which celebrated its 4th Edition this year. The Award was specially crafted with unique craftsmanship of Aranmula known for the “Aranmula Kannadi” from god’s own country Kerala.

The award winners of the fourth edition were- Sri Krishna Sweets which was recognized as Iconic Brand under Sweets category, Roots for Sound, Nana Nani Retirement Homes for serenity and Narain Karthikeyan for Speed. Vanitha Mohan along with MM Murugappan handed over the awards. The Chief Guest in his address congratulated all the winners, thanked the Chamber of Commerce while making special mention of Sri Krishna Sweets owner Krishnan M and Roots Chairman K. Ramasamy for spearheading the automobile technology at PSG College of Technology.