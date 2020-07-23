Chamber welcomes introduction of new trains

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Coimbatore chapter here today welcomed the announcement of the Southern Railway regarding the introduction of 14 new trains and extension of 12 trains in Tamil Nadu and Kerala for the year 2020-2021.

The chamber noted that there was also a proposal for new trains like the Tirunelveli-Coimbatore daily express, Coimbatore -Rameswaram

overnight express and Coimbatore-Bengaluru overnight express.

The Coimbatore-Bengaluru overnight express has been a long pending demand which has been lying in the cold storage, for long, citing traffic congestion in the Bengaluru area.

After a long time this train has been approved.

This will be beneficial to many people hailing from Coimbatore who are employed in the I T industry in Bengaluru, the chamber president

V. Lakshminarayanaswamy said in a release here.

Stating that there was a huge influx of weekend travellers from Bengaluru,he said that their lives will become a lot easier.

The chamber has been requesting the Railway ministry for running the Kochuveli-Coimbatore- Antyodaya weekly express and extension of

Rameswaram-Madurai passenger train upto Coimbatore, he said..

Tirunelveli -Coimbatore daily express would be very beneficial for the traders to improve their business activities between the two districts.

“While we welcome the proposals of Southern Railways, we also would like to point out that there is no mention of renovation of the Coimbatore Railway Junction, Extension of platforms at Peelamedu, Irugur, and Somanur Junctions” Lakshminarayanasamy regretted and appealed to the Railways to look into these issues in the coming days.