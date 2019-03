Change of pattern of train services

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Due to interlocking work over South Western Railway, the following changes are made in Pattern of train services Originating/Passing through Salem division.

Diversion of Train services

.Train No.12647 Coimbatore to Nizamuddin Kongu Express Originating from Coimbatore on 31.03.2019 is diverted via Salem- Jolarpettai-Renigunta- Guntakal duly skipping stoppages at Dharmapuri, Hosur, Banaswadi, Yeswantpur, Dharmavaram and Anantapur

.Train No. 12648 Nizamuddin to Coimbatore Kongu express Originating from Nizamuddin on 27.03.19 & 03.04.19 is diverted via Guntakal, Gooty, Renigunta, Jolarpettai and Salem duly skipping stoppages at Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Yeswantpur, Banaswadi, Hosur and Dharmapuri.

.Train No. 16339 Mumbai Central to Nagercoil express Originating from Mumbai central on 27.03.19, 28.03.19, 29.03.19, 31.03.19, 03.04.19 & 04.04.19 (6 days) is diverted via Guntakal, Gooty, Renigunta, Jolarpettai and Salem duly skipping the stoppages at Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Krishnarajapuram, Bangarapet and Kuppam.

Train No. 16340 Nagercoil to Mumbai central express Originating from Nagercoil on 29.03.19, 01.04.19, 02.04.19, 03.04.19 & 05.04.19 ( 5 days) is diverted via Salem, Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gooty and Guntakal duly skipping the stoppages at Kuppam, Bangarapet, Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Anantapur.

.Train No. 11013 Lokmaniya Tilak terminus to Coimbatore Kurla express originating from Lokmaniya Tilak Terminus on 27.03.19 to 04.04.2019 (9 days) is diverted via Guntakal, Renigunta, Jolarpettai, Salem duly skipping the stoppages at Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Shri Sai Prashanthi Nilayam, Hindupur, Gauribidanur, Banaswadi, Bengaluru, Hosur and Dharmapuri and Omalur.

.Train No. 11014 Coimbatore- Lokmaniya Tilak terminus Kurla Express originating from Coimbatore on 28.03.19 to 05.04.19 (9 days) is diverted via Salem, Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Guntakal duly skipping stoppages at Omalur, Dharmapuri, Hosur, KSR Bengaluru, Banaswadi, Gauribidanur, Hindupur, Shri Sai Prashanthi Nilayam, Dharmavaram, Anantapur, Kalluru.

.Train No. 16613 Rajkot to Coimbatore weekly Express originating from Rajkot on 31.03.19 (1 day) is diverted via Guntakal, Renigunta, Jolarpettai, Tirupattur duly skipping stoppages at Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Krishnarajapuram and Bangarapet.

.Train No. 16614 Coimbatore to Rajkot weekly express originating from Coimbatore on 28.03.19 & 04.04.19 (2 Days) is diverted via Tirupattur, Jolarpettai, Renigunta and Guntakal duly skipping the stoppages at Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Anantapur.

.Train No. 16331 Mumbai central to Thiruvanthapuram Central express Originating from Mumbai central on 01.04.19 is diverted via Guntakal, Gooty, Renigunta and Jolarpettai duly skipping the stoppages at Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Krishnarajapuram and Bangarapet.

.Train No. 16332 Thiruvanthapuram to Mumbai central express Originating from Thiruvanthapuram on 30.03.19 is diverted via Jolarpettai, Renigunta, Gooty and Guntakal duly skipping the stoppages at Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Anantapur.

.Train No. 19567 Tuticorin to Okha weekly express Originating from Tuticorin on 31.03.19 is diverted via Salem, Jolarpettai, Renigunta and Guntakal duly skipping the stoppages at Bangarapet, Krishnarajapuram, Yelanka, Hindupur, Dharmavaram and Anantapur.

.Train No. 19568 Okha to Tuticorin express Originating from Okha on 28.03.19 is diverted via Guntakal, Renigunta, Jolarpettai, Salem duly skipping the stoppages at Anantapur, Dharmavaram, Hindupur, Yelanka, Krishnarajapuram and Bangarapet.