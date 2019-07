Chennai duo bring JKNRC to life, win one race each in LGB-4

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The Chennai duo of Raghul Rangasamy and Vishnu Prasad brought the opening round of the 22nd JK Tyre FMSCI National Racing Championship to life, splitting dramatic victories in the FLGB-4 category

on an action-packed Day 2 here on Sunday.

The day began with Raghul stealing the thunder but ended with Vishnu streakingto his second last-lap win to spice up the competition. It made for a perfect weekend for their team, MSport, though.

The three podium finishes, including his win on Saturday, handed Vishnu the championship lead with a grand total of 28 points.

All this came along with a lot of post-race drama, with Vishnu first being dislodged from the top before being reinstated again after a series of protests.

The JK Tyre Novice Cup too also witnessed some heated off-the-track action.

Bangalore’s Chirag Ghorpade (Momentum Motorsports) sailed past the checkered flag for the third consecutive time, only to discover that he had made a jump start. He was penalised by 10 seconds that saw him slide all the way down to the eighth position.

Mohamed Ryan (MSports; Chennai), who had finished second after him, was declared the winner while Aaroh Ravindra (Momentum; Mumbai) moved up one step to take the second position. The change hurt Chirag badly, taking away the overall championship lead from him and yielding it to Aaroh.

The Suzuki Gixxer Cup was a repeat of Day 1, with Bangalore’s Syed Muzammil Ali scoring an encore, but this time with over 5 seconds to spare. Pune’s Tanay Gaikwad (14:25.458) and Sidharth Sajan (14:27.480) held on to their podium places,in almost identical fashion.

The JK Tyre Redbull Road to Rookies saw Ikshan Shanbag of Satara underlining his potential with his second straight win. Prashanth R (Chennai) and Aryan Gurav (Pune) took the other two places on the podium.

A new category for women was also introduced, celebrating the best racer in theLGB-4 bunch. Vadodara’s Mira Erda (MSport) grabbed the honours by finishing ahead of all the women in each of the races.

Ahura Racing’s duo of Megaa KS and Diana Pundole took the first and second runner’s up trophies in this round.

PROVISIONAL RESULTS AFTER ROUND 1:

LGB Formula 4 (Race 2): 1. Raghul Rangasamy (MSport) 18:28.329;

2. Vishnu Prasad (MSport) 18:31.673; 3. Sandeep Kumar A (Dark Don) 18:32.848

LGB Formula 4 (Race 3): 1. Vishnu Prasad (MSports) 20:02.742; 2. Raghul

Rangasamy (MSport) 20:02.810; 3. Ashwin Datta (Dark Don Racing) 20:05.316;

JK Tyre Novice Cup (Race 3): 1. Mohamed Ryan (MSports)23:44.056; 2. Aaroh

Ravindra (Momentum Motorsports) 23:47.212; 3. Mihir Avalakki (Birel Art) 23:47.330

JK Tyre Suzuki Gixxer Cup: 1. Syed Muzammil Ali 14:19.609; 2. Tanay Gaikwad

14:25.458; 3. Sidharth Sajan 14:27.480

JK Tyre Redbull Road to Rookies : 1. Ikshan Shanbag; 2. Prashanth

R 3. Aryan Gurav

14:35.073 JK Tyre Women’s Category (LGB Formula 4) : 1. Mira Erda (MSport); 2. Mega K.S (Ahura Racing); 3. Diana Pundole (Ahura Racing).