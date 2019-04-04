City college student enters Guinness Book of World Records

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A second year student of BSc Visual Communications in CSI Bishop College of Arts and Science here has entered the Guinness Book of World Records in light painting photography.

Sridhar Muthukrishnan was awarded the Guinness certificate for the light painting photography with 1,350 Light Orbs which was submitted by him on February 13 last year.

His brother Suresh Narayanan helped him in the process and the certificate was issued last month.

The certificate was handed over to Sridhar by CSI Coimbatore Diocese Bishop Timothi Ravindran at a function at the college today.