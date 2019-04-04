  • Download mobile app
04 Apr 2019, Edition - 1360, Thursday
GEM Hospital
Thandoraaசெய்திகள் தமிழில்

Trending Now

  • Union Minister Maneka Gandhi accused BSP chief Mayawati of selling tickets for Rs 15 crore.
  • Congress Chief Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi arrive in Wayanad.
  • 90% of IL&FS financial service arm’s Rs 19,000-crore assets are NPAs Chowkidar Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi
  • 90% of IL&FS financial service arm’s Rs 19,000-crore assets are NPAs
Travel

Coimbatore

City college student enters Guinness Book of World Records

Covai Post Network

April 4, 2019

Coimbatore : A second year student of BSc Visual Communications in CSI Bishop College of Arts and Science here has entered the Guinness Book of World Records in light painting photography.

Sridhar Muthukrishnan was awarded the Guinness certificate for the light painting photography with 1,350 Light Orbs which was submitted by him on February 13 last year.

His brother Suresh Narayanan helped him in the process and the certificate was issued last month.

The certificate was handed over to Sridhar by CSI Coimbatore Diocese Bishop Timothi Ravindran at a function at the college today.

Subscribe To Our Newsletter

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS View More

TCP's LGBT Pride View More

WHAT'S HOT View More

COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts
﻿