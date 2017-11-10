City to host 4-day textile machinery, accessories, spare expo from Nov 17

Covai Post Network

The 11th edition of the International Textile Machinery, Accessories and Spares exhibition, will begin here on November 17.

The four-day expo TEXFAIR, being organised by Southern India Mill’s Association (SIMA) will simultaneously have an exhibition titled ‘Farm to Finish Expo 2017,’ which will showcase the products related to entire textile value chain.

Around 250 manufacturers of machinery and accessories across the country and abroad will display their products at the fair, which would be a platform for textile mills to plan their present and future investment, a SIMA release said on Friday.

Manufacturers and suppliers from Italy, Japan and Switzerland are also participating in the expo.

Stating that the mills on an average spent 2.5 to three per cent of their turnover on spares and accessories, it said that they plough back four to six per cent of the turnover on modernisation.

The expo expects to generate a business worth about Rs. 500 crore, as was done in the last year.