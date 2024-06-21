CITY TWO HOSPITALS GETS AHPICON 2024 AWARD FOR BEST SINGLE SPECIALTY HOSPITAL

Covai Post Network





Sankara Eye Hospital and Ortho-One Orthopedic Speciality Centre have bagged the Best Single Specialty Hospital Award instituted by Association of Health Providers India (AHPI) at AHPICON 2024, a one-day conference cum exhibition focusing on the environmental and financial sustainability of the healthcare sector.

AHPICON 2024 has also recognised 15 hospitals of various sizes from across Tamil Nadu for their excellence in providing quality healthcare services.

Established in 1984, Sankara Eye Hospital in Coimbatore was started as a small community eye care movement by the Sri Kanchi Kamakoti Medical Trust. Dr. R.V.Ramani and his wife, Dr. Radha Raman was very much involved to help out the people suffering from blindness.

Ortho-One was founded in 2007 by Dr David V. Rajan. The primary focus is to provide exclusive service in the sub-specialities of sports medicine, arthroscopy, joint replacement surgery, paediatric orthopaedics, spine surgery, deformity correction, etc.

Organised by AHPI Tamil Nadu chapter, AHPICON 2024 has attracted the participation of about 50 speakers and close to 500 healthcare professionals. AHPICON has over 21,000 member hospitals across the country. The association’s TN chapter represents 250+ member hospitals.