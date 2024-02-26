CMA Celebrates National Management Day

Covai Post Network

The Coimbatore Management Association celebrated the National Management Day here on Friday (February 23, 2024). The chief guest of the occasion Dr M. Manickam, Chairman, Sakthi Sugars Ltd and Sakthi Automotive Group, delivered the keynote address on “ The Role of Technology in Businesses.”

Dr Manickam said that there was a fad about modern technologies like Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, Cloud Computing, Internet of Things, and Blockchain. These technologies are just tools which help identify the problems. As such they could not provide solutions to the problems. It requires human intervention to find solutions, he asserted.

Talking about issues facing the EV Industry, he said that India does not have the capacity to incrementally add 25,000 MW of electricity annually required additionally for EVs, as the current annual incremental capacity is 4,000 MW only. Therefore, we need not leapfrog into a technology that we do not require. Common sense is the most precious commodity in Business. But unfortunately, it is the first casualty in a crisis Dr Manickam said

In the field of medicine two schools of thoughts prevail about cancer. Earlier, it was believed that cancer is genetic. Nowadays an opinion is gaining ground that cancer is metabolic like blood pressure or diabetes which would require a different treatment approach.

Dr Manickam said that China is aging faster than becoming a developed economy; while India’s case is different. It has a younger population who would make the country realize its aspiration of becoming a developed nation over a period of time, he added.

CMA president Mr R. Varadarajan said that CMA has played a vital role in the development of the region over the past 7 decades by fostering excellence in Professional Management.

On the occasion, the CMA bestowed various awards such as CMA – DJ Professional Corporate Leader of the Year Award to Mr. Sendtil Parthasarathy, Executive Vice President & Director, Hirotec India Pvt Ltd, CMA – PSG GRD Management Faculty of the Year Award to Dr. P. Chitramani, Avinashilingam Institute for Home Science and Higher Education, CMA – ROOTS Entrepreneur of the year Award to Mr. V. Parthiban, Managing Director, Bull Machines Pvt Ltd, CMA – Mahendra Pumps SME Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Mr. K. Veluswami, CEO, Marks Engineering Works, CMA – GRG Women Entrepreneur of the Year Award to Dr. Sripriya Gowrisankar, Managing Director, Besten Pumps ( India ) Pvt Ltd, CMA – QUADRA Start-up of the Year Award to Ms. T. P. Sivasankari, Managing Director, AR4TECH Pvt Ltd, CMA – SANDFITS Punniyavathi Ranganathan Business Sustainability Award to Mr. J. Anand, Managing Director, Jayem Automotives and CMA – RVS Transform Tech Digital Transformation in Business Award to Mr.Ramesh Babu, Managing Director, Velan Valves India Pvt Ltd.

CMA secretary Dr N.Raveendran proposed a vote of thanks.