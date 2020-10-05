Coconut and copra will fetch better Price: TNAU

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The farmers are advised to take the proper selling decision as the price of good quality coconut during October– December, 2020 will be Rs.15-17 per nut.

Similarly good quality copra price will rule around Rs.100-110 per kg and subsequent price fluctuation would be subjected to the arrivals from Karnataka and Kerala, a Price Forecasting Scheme in Tamil Nadu Agricultural University said.

The scheme analyzed the past 18 years prices for coconut and copra that prevailed in Avalpoonthurai Regulated Market of Erode district and Perundurai Cooperative Marketing Society and arrived at the prices.

The area under coconut in India is 21.53 lakh hectare with a production of 146.95 lakh tonnes and Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh together contribute nearly 89 per cent of the total production.

Tamil Nadu stands third, with 28 per cent of coconut production in India, as coconut is mainly cultivated in Coimbatore, Tiruppur, Thanjavur, Dindigul, Kanyakumari, Vellore, Theni, Krishnagiri and Tirunelveli districts.

Quoting trade sources, the analysis pointed out that during this season January to August 2020, the production of coconut in major producing districts in Tamil Nadu was low when compared to the previous season.

Demand is firm and arrivals of copra to Perundurai market is mainly from Mysore and other parts of Tamil Nadu.

Arrivals will start from Kerala and Tamil Nadu from January to February 2021 to this market.The good monsoon will result in boosting the coconut production in the coming season and ensuing season, it said.