Cognigix to pay tribute to Indian Forces, organises Virtual Conference

In current times of Covid-19 pandemic, the Indian Forces have risen to the occasion and proved themselves beyond doubt, in serving the society without fearing for their lives. As a mark of tribute to our Indian Forces, for their selfless dedication to the society, Cognigix will be conducting a Virtual Conference titled, ‘Leadership During Crisis: Learning from the Forces’ on Saturday, 29 August 2020 at 4.00pm.

The Conference will be held on 3D VMix virtual platform. The event is an attempt to learn from the supremely efficient forces that have handled and taken the situation into control during times of Covid-19 pandemic.

These leaders are some of the best crisis managers. They have managed people and resources even in the most adverse scenarios – the unprecedented pandemic being just one among them.

Several senior most and valiant officers of the Indian police and paramilitary forces will be speaking at the virtual conference. The list of speakers is below:

1. Shri Julio Ribeiro, Former Director General of Police, Punjab and Gujarat

2. Shri K Durga Prasad, Former Director General of CRPF and SPG

3. Shri Arun Kumar, Director General, Railway Protection Force

4. Shri Loknath Behra, Director General of Police, Kerala

5. Shri DM Awasthi, Director General of Police, Chhattisgarh

6. Shri Gupteshwar Pandey, Director General of Police, Bihar

7. Shri A. Shankar Rao, Director General of Police, Sikkim

8. Shri Atul Karwal, Director, SVP National Police Academy

Industry stalwarts like Ronnie Screwvala, Chairman & Co-founder upGrad and Rashesh Shah, Chairman Edelweiss Group and other leaders will also participate in the event, joining the speakers in conversation and delve deeper into the initiatives taken by the Forces.

Commenting on the event, Ajay Kumar, Founder and CEO of Cognigix said, “The Forces are an epitome of selfless courage and devotion to the nation; and are the best teachers of word class management. It’s time we pay our tribute to them and learn some of the invaluable lessons. We firmly believe that this virtual conference is a way to redefine the way leadership is imagined. It would help us be better prepared for adversities in the future. We invite all to be a part of path-breaking approaches of these leaders that have held a catastrophic calamity at bay.”

This is a free to register event. Details of the event and registration can be completed by visiting: https://cognigix.com/leadership-during-crisis/. For more details or queries write to [email protected]