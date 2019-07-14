  • Download mobile app
14 Jul 2019, Edition - 1461, Sunday
Coimbatore

Coimbatore : 4 killed, 3 injured in bus-car collision

Covai Post Network

July 14, 2019

Coimbatore : Four persons were killed and three others injured in a head on collision between a car and a bus near Vellakoil in Tirupur district in the wee hours of Sunday.

According to police, six textile mill workers from Sulur on the outskirts, were proceeding to Karaikal, when the mishap occurred at Ohakadai junction, as a bus coming from Tiruchirapalli collided with their car, while trying to
overtake another vehicle.

While four persons died on the spot, two others in the car and one in the bus sustained serious injuries and hospitalised, they said.

The bodies were kept in the Government Hospital in Kangeyam for postmortem.

Police have registered a case and detained the bus driver for interrogation,

