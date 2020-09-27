  • Download mobile app
27 Sep 2020, Edition - 1902, Sunday
Coimbatore Auto driver hands over Rs.6,000 lying in ATM to the bank manager

Covai Post Network

September 27, 2020

Image credit : Illustrative Image

Coimbatore: An autorickshaw driver in the city came in for appreciation for his honesty after he handed over Rs.6,000 lying in an ATM to the concerned bank manager.

The driver Vijay found the currency lying in the ATM of Canara Bank in Kurichi and handed it over to the manager, thus showing his honesty.

Amid appreciation from various quarters, Kinathukadavu MLA, Eddimadai Shanmugham honoured Vijay with a shawl as a mark of respect for his honesty.

