19 Oct 2019, Edition - 1558, Saturday
Coimbatore city police conducts commemoration events

Covai Post Network

October 19, 2019

Coimbatore : As part of Commemoration Day, City police have conducted various events, including public awareness in all subdivisions Singanallur, Gandhipuram, sundarapuram and Ukkadam. With Skit and street plays on different days in the city.

Similarly a play was conducted at Bishop Ambrose college, Nehru College and homage paid at Irugur Govt School in memory of Rajarathinam, a head constable and an alumni of the school.

Besides, various competitions were conducted for school students at Pioneer Mill school, Peelamedu and held a Mini Marathon, an official release said.

A Commemoration parade will be conducted on October 21 at Martyrs column involving retired officers and bereaved families, it said.

