Coimbatore collector inspects polling booth

In the run up to the forthcoming Assembly General Elections, the Government Technical College is to function as a counting center for registered votes in the Assembly constituencies in the Coimbatore district. District Collector K Rajamani inspected the work to be carried out at the center in the presence of Municipal Police Commissioner Sumitsaran.

Later he said that the voting machines used in the assembly constituencies in Coimbatore district will be kept in safe rooms in the premises till the day of counting of votes. Public Works Officers have therefore been instructed on the work to be carried out in the protected storage rooms.

As per the guidelines of the Election Commission of India the basic infrastructure required at the counting center such as electricity facility, installation of special barriers, expansion of counting booths, drinking water facility, special walkway facility for carrying voting machines properly and electronic voting machine backup room with full security facilities are being made.

The Municipal Police Commissioner has been consulted on the security arrangements to be made at the counting centers, said the Collector.

District Revenue Officer Ramaduraimurugan, Municipal Police Deputy Commissioner Stalin, Pollachi Sub Collector Vaithiyanathan and many other government officials were present during the inspection.