Coimbatore collector orders inquiry into deaths of cows

Coimbatore, Feb 24 : The district collector, K Rajamani today ordered an inquiry into the deaths of cattle given to the tribals under a government scheme, following complaints from the recipients.

Some of the tribals in and around Anaikatti village complained that two cows and four calves given to them died within two weeks. They in their complaints said that they were suspecting that the tribal welfare department might have given them old and disease affected cows.

The tribals complained that cows and calves given to three persons died in a gap of four days. Based on the complaint, Rajamani ordered an inquiry into the incident, since one cow is valued at nearly Rs.35,000 and

an official in the revenue department will carry out inquiry.