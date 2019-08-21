Coimbatore Commissioner to make rainwater harvesting mandatory

Umar Sharieef

Tamil Nadu became the first in the country to have made the rainwater harvesting mandatory. It was launched at the start of the century by the then Chief Minister late J Jayalalitha.

And now, Coimbatore corporation is all set to bring out an order to save rainwater for the future. Corporation Commissioner J Sravan Kumar, told mediapersons here that steps to implement rainwater harvesting would be taken seriously and monitored.

“I request people in Coimbatore to implement rainwater harvesting in their buildings to store and make use of it in the future.”

With chief engineers and the town planning officer refusing to answer on how many buildings in the city had rainwater harvesting structures, the source close to The Covai Post, who had also worked in the implementation of the project in public places and a few buildings in Coimbatore said that the Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation had just 20 structures.

Though the Corporation has at least 20 per cent rainwater harvesting structures in a few houses and government buildings, their maintenance is not under scrutiny.

With groundwater levels depleting to alarming levels in the State and Chennai and other areas are facing acute water shortage this summer, Coimbatore fortunately was free of this.

However, water logging in the city last week due to the incessant rainfall proved that there is an urgent need to implement of rainwater harvesting.

NGO Siruthuli with the help of Coimbatore Corporation constructed more than 700 rainwater harvesting structures in the city. All those structures constructed in public places were also being maintained properly every three years, said Managing Trustee Vanitha Mohan.

The civic body’s move to set up and rejuvenate rainwater harvesting structures is highly appreciable as there is an urgent need to save rain water for the future, she added.