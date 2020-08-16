Coimbatore district touching 9,000 mark, 14 deaths reported

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore: With 395 fresh cases, the total affected by Covid-19 disease in the district is fast touching 9,000 mark, as it reached 8,967, and 14 death reported, including 85 and 80 year olds.

Of the total affected 6,405 were discharged and 2,377 patients are under treatment at various hospital and at home, a State Medical bulletin said.

Erode reported 103 fresh cases, including six imported ones, taking the tally to 1,445 of which 895 were discharged and 526 under treatment, with four deaths.

With 177 fresh cases, including eight imported ones, the total went up to 5,917 and after discharging 4,582, 1,560 are under treatment In Salem. The district recorded five deaths today.

In Tirupur 34 cases have been reported taking the tally to 1,531 of which 1,027 were discharged and 457 under treatment, withy three deaths, it said.

While the death toll reached 185 in Coimbatore, Salem recorded 75 deaths, Erode 24 and Tirupur 47.