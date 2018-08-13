13 Aug 2018, Edition - 1126, Monday
FLASH NEWS:
- A 12-year-old boy was killed by three of his friends over a plastic wristwatch in Khoda village, Noida, Uttar Pradesh
- Maharashtra ATS raids Mumbai, Pune. Recovers several ammunitions, pistols and cartridges
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi launches a scathing attack against PM Modi while addressing a rally in Bidar, Karnataka
- SC pulls up UP Government on Hapur lynchings, directs Meerut I-G to conduct probe
- Alagiri’s remarks have come at a time when there has been talk of inducting the politician back into the DMK
- Kerala Church Sex Scandal: Priests- Jaise K George and Father Sony Varghese surrender before the court in Thiruvalla
- A level II fire broke out in a godown in Parel, Mumbai
- Shiv Sena’s mouthpiece Saamana criticises PM Modi’s interview, calls it a one-sided communication
- J&K: Terrorists kill civilian in Pulwama as sources say he was shot for being an ‘informer’
- Congress President Rahul Gandhi will be on a two-day visit to Telangana
Coimbatore farmers seek removal of illegal structures on elephant corridor
Covai Post Network
August 13, 2018
Coimbatore : In the backdrop of sealing resorts illegally constructed on the elephant corridor in Nilgiridt District, a group of farmers here today petitioned the District Collector to take similar steps to remove illegal structures come up on the elephant corridor in this district.
In their petition, the farmers, led by CPI’s Tamizhaga Vyavasayigal Sangham secretary S Palanisamy said many structures and resorts had come up on the banks of the Noyyal river, which was also the elephant corridor.
In view of this encroachment, elephants were straying into human habitats, leading to frequent man-animal conflict, which resulted in death of farmers, it said.
The union appealed to collector T N Hariharan to take urgent steps to clear the corridor so that the people in the area could live safely and fearlessly.