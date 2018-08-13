Coimbatore farmers seek removal of illegal structures on elephant corridor

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : In the backdrop of sealing resorts illegally constructed on the elephant corridor in Nilgiridt District, a group of farmers here today petitioned the District Collector to take similar steps to remove illegal structures come up on the elephant corridor in this district.

In their petition, the farmers, led by CPI’s Tamizhaga Vyavasayigal Sangham secretary S Palanisamy said many structures and resorts had come up on the banks of the Noyyal river, which was also the elephant corridor.

In view of this encroachment, elephants were straying into human habitats, leading to frequent man-animal conflict, which resulted in death of farmers, it said.

The union appealed to collector T N Hariharan to take urgent steps to clear the corridor so that the people in the area could live safely and fearlessly.