Udhagamandalam : Ambassador of Japan to India, Kenji Hiramatsu Friday visited DSSC, Wellington Hiramasu, accompanied by his wife, Patricia Clara Aguado, was felicitated by Lt Gen YVK Mohan, DSSC Commandant, an official release said.

Hiramatsu delivered a talk on Indo-Japan relations, where only officials were present.

Patricia interacted with ladies of Trinity Ladies Club members.