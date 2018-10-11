  • Download mobile app

செய்திகள் தமிழில்
11 Oct 2018, Edition - 1185, Thursday

FLASH NEWS:

  • Industry is a platform, Production is a process and technology is a tool: PM Modi at World Economic Forum Centre
  • ‘Banks have priority rights over Vijay Mallya’s assets’
  • BJP caught in a TTV tangle over alliance with AIADMK
  • IT raids on Kailash Gehlot continues, incriminating documents and Rs 35 lakh of unaccounted money recovered
  • CBI summons Villipuram SP Jayakumar in connection with Gutkha Scam
Travel

Coimbatore

Coimbatore magician wins global championship in France

Covai Post Network

October 11, 2018

Coimbatore : A city-based magician became the first Indian to bag the French Magic International Championship, hosted by International Federation of Magic Societies 2018 held last month.

Around 45 magicians from different parts of the world participated in the competition held under different categories such as general, mind reading, illusion and manipulation, magician K Thayanidhi alias Dhayaa (40) told mediapersons here on Thursday.

He took part in the general magic and shocked the audience in the final round of the performance by becoming invisible on stage
at Arcachion in France, Thayanidhi said.Explaining the difference, Dhayaa said that normally the magician made the objects invisible, but “I became invisible during the performance,” thus making India proud, he said.

He has performed magic in more than 250 episodes of ‘Mandhiram oru Thanthram’ in a Tamil TV channel. Dhayaa said he had also performed in many cinemas and worked with Tamil actor Vijay in ‘Bhairava’ and ‘Mersal’.

ALSO READ

LATEST NEWS

Read More

TCP's LGBT Pride

WATCH More News

WHAT'S HOT

WATCH More News
COIMBATORE WEATHER

TCP News In Shorts

MOVIETIMINGS

ASTROLOGY click on your sign
﻿