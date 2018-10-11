Coimbatore magician wins global championship in France

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A city-based magician became the first Indian to bag the French Magic International Championship, hosted by International Federation of Magic Societies 2018 held last month.

Around 45 magicians from different parts of the world participated in the competition held under different categories such as general, mind reading, illusion and manipulation, magician K Thayanidhi alias Dhayaa (40) told mediapersons here on Thursday.

He took part in the general magic and shocked the audience in the final round of the performance by becoming invisible on stage

at Arcachion in France, Thayanidhi said.Explaining the difference, Dhayaa said that normally the magician made the objects invisible, but “I became invisible during the performance,” thus making India proud, he said.

He has performed magic in more than 250 episodes of ‘Mandhiram oru Thanthram’ in a Tamil TV channel. Dhayaa said he had also performed in many cinemas and worked with Tamil actor Vijay in ‘Bhairava’ and ‘Mersal’.