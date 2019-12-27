Coimbatore minor rape victim’s mother thanks judge for death sentence

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore, Dec 27 : The mother of 6-year old girl, who was raped and murdered, Friday thanked the Judge for awarding death sentence to the rapist, which should be a deterrent in future.’

The 34-year old Santhoshkumar was awarded death sentence by the POCSO Special Court for the crime.Thanking the Judge, the girl’s mother said that the sentence should be a deterrent in future and ‘such beasts’ should learn a lesson from this.

Such heinous crimes on children should not not be repeated again and she was ready to lead the protest if such cases occured anywhere, she said. Meanwhile , a group of women representing various women’s organisations

hailed the verdict given by the POCSO Court.

All the women were very happy that the person was given capital punishment, the jubilant members, who were waiting on the court premises, said. he members also thanked the Judge for holding speedy trial and pronouncing

fast verdict.