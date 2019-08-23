Coimbatore under alert after intel report of terrorist intrusion

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Security has been tightened in and around the city since Thursday night, following intelligence reports of infiltration of a gang of terrorists into Tamil Nadu.

The report suggested that a six-member Lashkar E Toiba gang had infiltrated into the State by sea from Sri Lanka and moved to different cities in Tamil Nadu, police said on Friday.

Though the identities or the nationalities of the intruders was yet to be ascertained, sources said one of them was from Pakistan.

Considering the situation, an alert had been sounded across the State, including coastal districts, to prevent further possible intrusion, they said.

Vehicle checks were intensified in the city and also border areas with tight patrolling across the district, police added.