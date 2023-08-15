Coimbatore welcomes the Future: INKER Robotics debuts immersive Future Technology Expo

Covai Post Network





• The city to host Hellobotz’23 Future Technology expo from 15th – 31st August, presents an opportunity to interact with best in future technology, to students, adults and tech enthusiasts alike.

Coimbatore – The picturesque city of Coimbatore is gearing up to host an extraordinary Robotics Exhibition, Hellobotz’23, from 15th August to 31st August at the Hindusthan College of Arts and Science, Nava India. INKER Robotics, a pioneer in robotics literacy, brings this future-defining event to the city, after witnessing resounding success for its state-of-the art Robotics Expo in Thrissur, which recorded one lakh visitors from diverse demographics.

During the Expo, INKER Robotics is set to unveil an array of groundbreaking technologies and gadgets, including a 50-feet interactive wall equipped with sensors, drove taxi, guiding visitors through the fascinating evolution of technology, from its primitive beginnings to the cutting-edge present. The expo will also feature industrial and humanoid robots, artificial intelligence, augmented reality, virtual reality, 3D printers, drone and the Internet of Things (IoT). With a vision to democratize emerging technologies and bring them to the grassroot level, INKER Robotics brings this Expo to Tamil Nadu, for the very first time, presenting a captivating allure to parents, students, professionals and technophiles. As part of this illustrative expo, Inker Robotics has tied up with various partners like Hindustan Educational Charitable Trust, Drone World, Entudi and Machenn.

Hellobotz’23 will be a sight to behold, encompassing unparalleled brilliance in technology, ranging from humanoid robots to advanced drone taxis for transportation. Hellobotz’23 is set to be a one-of-a-kind experience, immersing attendees in a world of futuristic technologies that will leave them awe inspired. Set across 10,000 sq feet, the expo will feature an impressive lineup of robots, with technologies that possess the potential to transform lives.

Speaking about the distinctive event, Mr. Rahul P Balachandran, Founder & Managing Director of INKER Robotics, said “At the core of INKER Robotics’ vision lies a commitment to demystify robotics and ever-evolving technology and make it accessible to all. This expo serves as a propelling force to that vision, reiterating India’s growing recognition as a prime technological destination. We believe that the Expo in Coimbatore will serve to highlight the country’s inclusive progress and growth stories.”

Echoing this sentiment, Wg Cdr Satish Kumar, Managing Director of Drone World said, “We aim to introduce our expertise in future technologies to the industrial prowess and innovation city of Coimbatore. We are on a positive trajectory in our goal to unlock the creative potential of robotics and promote robotic literacy among the Indian grassroots. By focusing our expertise in emerging growth cities like Coimbatore, INKER will be launching a robotics expo of scale for the very first time in Tamil Nadu.”

Smt T.R.K Sarasuwathi, the chairman of Hindustan Educational & Charitable Trust (HECT) added, “We are delighted to partner with experts from INKER Robotics to introduce futuristic technologies to our young talent. This paves the path for our students and the general public to explore the future with curiosity and courage. Through the expo and related workshops, INKER is leading the effort in cultivating new-age passion in technology.”

About INKER Robotics: INKER Robotics is a leader in an engaging world of machines and robots. INKER promotes solutions, collaborative partnerships and a world class customer experience. The array of emerging technologies which are bound to impact the 4IR (Fourth Industrial Revolution) including Robotics, Artificial Intelligence, Machine Learning, 3D Printing, Internet of Things (IoT), Blockchain and Application Development which are at the core of INKER’s business.