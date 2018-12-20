Coimbatore’s First Food Street Fiesta at Saravanampatti

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : The city gets its first Food Street Fiesta in Saravanampatti, and one will never return disappointed and can ear their favourite food there.

With the interest of food lovers changing day by the day and no one prefering to eat the same set of dishes over and over again, variety of delicacies can be found in one street to cater to the taste buds.

It is in this street that VELAN kudal kuzhambum idliyum has opened its first restaurant offering Tamil Nadu’s unique combination of idli and Kudal Kuzhambu (boti curry).

It offers only this unique dish. The steaming idlis as soft as a flower with the hot kudal kuzhambhu / boti curry is the mouth-watering desirable dish .

There are 53 restaurants in the food street fiesta offering a wide choice of delicacies from across the world.

Every restaurant has its own identity with the unique set of dishes. No restaurant will offer the same cuisine.

Kerala cuisine, Andhra specialities, delicacies from the north and south Indian states, Chinese, Burma and Arab and continental food varieties catering to vegetarians and non-vegetarians are available here.

Hot beverages like tea and coffee from Iran, Assam , Rajasthan, Biriyani from Egypt, Kababs from arab, pizzas, sandwich varieties , Dosa varities, sea food, traditional snacks are some of varities to savour to our taste buds.

Chocolates, milk shake, juice, ice cream varieties, Stone ice cream for children will also available . Traditional food lovers can look forward to an exclusive millet café .

The food street fiesta offers a parking space of 50,000 square feet, a Children’s park, Games , London bus, toy train, ducks and rabbits for children to pet and play , games that can be played on big screens, Open theatre facility for viewing sports competitions and music programmes and other facilities will be provided.

A street for shopping has also been planned exclusively shoppers street in Food Street Fiesta.