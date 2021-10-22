Coimbatorians bitten by the travel bug

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Coimbatore is a prime travel market for the state of Tamil Nadu and surrounding areas, reports Thomas Cook (India) Limited, India’s leading integrated travel services company.

After 18 months of restrictions, with positive announcements on re-opening of borders and vaccine acceptance, the company’s data reveals strong travel desire from Coimbatore’s customers – resulting in a noteworthy 68% month-on-month increase in demand since re-opening in June 2021. The upcoming Festive & Winter Seasons together with Expo 2020 Dubai is has led to encouraging recovery at 55% of pre-pandemic

levels overall; an impressive 290% for domestic travel; 60% international (acquisition data Sept 2021 vs Sept 2019). Favourite outbound destinations for Coimbatore customers include Maldives, Switzerland, France, Turkey, Egypt and Russia while Dubai is experiencing a brisk demand currently due to Expo 2020.

In addition to its holiday business, Thomas Cook India has observed a spurt from the wedding and honeymoon segment; furthermore, trade associations from Coimbatore are showing interes in international holidays especially the Dubai Expo 2020 .

Thomas Cook India’s extensive footprint in Tamil Nadu spans across 11 outlets (owned and franchise), covering cities like Chennai, Madurai, Puducherry, and Trichy, while Salem serves as an exclusive Foreign Exchange outlet. Coimbatore serves as a hub for cities and towns like Erode, Tirupur, Ooty and Pollachi.

Coimbatore Travel Trends: Thomas Cook India’s survey has revealed insightful consumer behaviour & travel trends from Coimbatore

Strong Travel Demand: over 68% respondents from Coimbatore are keen to travel in 2021 itself.

International/Domestic Mix & Preferred Destinations:

64% prefer international destinations; favourites include Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Maldives/Mauritius, Thailand, Bali, Europe (Switzerland, France, Austria) and Russia

55% prefer domestic holidays; favourites include Andamans, Kashmir, Leh-Ladakh, Rajasthan, Goa and Himachal

Top Experiences: People from Coimbatore enjoy outdoor activity trips like Biking in Ladakh-Kashmir, Rajasthan and; water sports like sea-karting and snorkeling in Andamans etc., unique stays at plantation bungalows in tea/coffee estates, villas/resort stays; mountain destinations and experiences like ATV rides; picnic lunches in Manali’s apple orchards, etc. Winter holidays with festivities of Christmas markets in Switzerland & France or Russia’s Lapland & Northern Lights, Nile cruises, hot air ballooning in Cappadocia (Turkey) and Expo 2020 Dubai are among the top favourites.

Key segments driving demand: families, millennials/young professionals, honeymooners, trade associations, business & b-leisure and spiritual tourism.

Travel Companions: Customers from Coimbatore enjoy travelling with family and multi generational family (55%); as a group of

friends/colleagues (20%); couples (20%); solo (5%)

EXPO 2020 Dubai is leading the growth for Q4 2021 To further accelerate demand, as authorized ticket re-sellers (India), Thomas Cook India has launched very special deals: Rs. 52,000 (air-inclusive holidays) and Rs. 28,000 (land only).

Special Offers for the Festive Season: Thomas Cook India has announced attractive deals like Buy One Get One – Companion Free across select India & International holidays; an Early Bird offer of Rs 60,000 per family on select Europe Tours; Taj Vouchers valued at Rs 10,000 on India Extravaganza holidays – an approx. 10-day extensive itinerary for in-depth exploration.

Mr. Santosh Kanna, Vice President – Leisure Travel at Thomas Cook (India) Limited said, “Coimbatore’s customers have been showing a growing travel appetite with 68% eager to travel and explore new destinations after 18 months of being confined to their homes.” To accelerate demand for Q4 2021, we have launched a range of

attractively priced festive and winter tours, including escorted group tours – with unbeatable offers like Buy One – Get One Free, family discounts, early bird specials and crazy deal packages.

Importantly, all our offers come along with TravShield – comprehensive Safety Commitment & Assured Safe Travel Program in association with Apollo Clinics:

• Vaccinated Travel Advisors & Contactless Bookings

• Free Re-scheduling & Cancellation

• Covid Insurance Cover with 24/7 Doctor

on Call

• Vaccinated / Covid negative fellow travellers • Covid negative / Vaccinated Drivers, Hotel Staff

• Sanitized Rooms & Vehicles.”