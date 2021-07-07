  • Download mobile app
07 Jul 2021, Edition - 2185, Wednesday
Coimbatore

Collector’s appeal to make the Nilgiris a model

Covai Post Network

July 7, 2021

Udhagamandalam: Come,let’s make the Nilgiris,a model Corona free district.

With this appeal,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya today placed on record her gratitude to all those who had helped in the district achieving 100 percent

success in the vaccination of all the eligible tribals and plantation labourers.

Listing all the professionals and workers who had been involved in the task,she also acknowledged the cooperation extended by various tribal communities and the plantation workers. She exhorted all the individuals and agencies to continue the good work and extend the vaccination cover to all the eligible persons in the district.

