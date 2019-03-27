Congress, Gandhi family responsible for poverty in India: Goyal

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal Tuesday sought an answer from AICC President Rahul Gandhi why were there so many poor people in the country, even after 50 years after his grandmother given slogan of Garibi Hatao.

“The 50 years after his grand mother given the slogan of Garibi Hatao, why are there still so many poor people in the Country. Rahul Gandhi should first answer that,” Goyal told reporters here tonight.

Congress party and Gandhi family were responsible for the poverty in this country, as the people will never forget Gandhis, Goyal said, replying to a specific question.on the announcement by Rahul Gandhi on “surgical strike on poverty”.

By announcing the scheme by Rahul Gandhi, what will happen to the food security of our poor? Nearly 80 crore people are given subsidised food grain at two rupees three rupees. Rs.18,000 crore is spent by the government for food security for 80 crore people in the country.

“Rahul gandhi wants to snatch away that food for the people.Is he going to stop scholarship of the children, he said.

You look at the comments by his leaders, Kapil Sibal and Jayaram Ramesh all are saying that they will stop all the subsidies, he said and asked whether they were going to stop all the subsidies for the SC, ST and OBC families? Are they stopping the farmers going to get low interest loans? ”

“I think he is making a fool of people of India. The people of india and smart they under stand that he is trying to make them fool. They will not allow him to snatch away the scholarship from children, subsidy from farmers and subsidies for food,” Goyal said