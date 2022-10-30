“Conserve the Nilgiris” urges ace photographer

Radhakrishnan D





Udhagamandalam: “Do what you want in the plains but please ensure that the hills are conserved”. With this appeal veteran wildlife and nature photographer Mr.K.Jayaram organised an audio-visual presentation titled “The Nilgiri Biosphere through the eyes of a photographer” in Ooty on Saturday.

Sponsored by the Nilgiris chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art Culture and Heritage (INTACH) the presentation lasting about a couple of hours was hosted by the 163 year old Nilgiri Library.

Sharing his observations recorded over the past about fifty years,Mr.Jayaram lamented that many varieties of the beautiful orchids which once abounded on the hills can now be found only in some parts of Naduvattam and Gudalur.

Underscoring the value and importance of the wetland eco system, the photographer noted that it was inter alia vital for recharging ground water and conserving avian wealth.

Adverting to the disappearance of butterflies, he cautioned that it was a reflection of a degrading habitat. He also regretted that landscapes were vanishing.

Earlier the Nilgiris Collector Mr.S.P.Amrit adorned Mr.Jayaram with a Toda shawl. Mr.Ramakrishnan Nambiar,Honorary Secretary,The Nilgiri Library welcomed the gathering.

Ms.Anandhi Chandran,Co-convenor,INTACH,the Nilgiris introduced Mr.Jayaram.

Among those present were Mr.Bhosale Sachin Thukkaram,District Forest Officer,Ms.Geetha Srinivasan,Advisor,INTACH and Dr.M.R.Srinivasan,Former Chairman, Atomic Energy Commission.