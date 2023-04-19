Consolidated’s Revolutionary Education Initiative in Naicken Palayam Village

Covai Post Network







Naicken Palayam Village – Consolidated Private Limited sets to transform education in Naicken Palayam Village by providing digital facilities, chairs, and infrastructure to a government school. The initiative, expected to benefit 500 students at the cost of 15 Lakhs, was launched on April 19th, 2023.

As an Apple Education Specialist, iPlanet Education of Consolidated knows the importance of technology in education and aims to help students learn better and keep up with the changing times. The chairs and infrastructure provided by Consolidated will also ensure that the students have a comfortable and conducive environment for learning.

Mrs Vanitha Mohan, Managing Director, PRICOL Limited, graced the event as the chief guest and inaugurated the Computer Lab. “I appreciate Raakesh’s vision for a better future in education. Initiatives like this are essential for the country’s development,” Mrs Vanitha Mohan said.

Mr Raakesh Ramanand, MD, Consolidated Pvt Ltd, presented Consolidated’s initiatives. “I strongly believe that giving back to the community is a responsibility and a privilege. Whether in the private or government sector, we all have a role to play in contributing to society’s development. It’s only through collective efforts that we can create a better future for the generations to come.

By providing modern technology and a comfortable learning environment, students will have access to the tools they need to succeed. Consolidated’s iPlanet Education believes that every child deserves access to quality education. Through this initiative, Consolidated hopes to create a long-lasting impact on the lives of the students and contribute to the overall development of the education sector in the country.

Consolidated’s CSR activities aim to provide comprehensive support to society. The Computer lab and infrastructure for the school is the first phase of this initiative, which will benefit more than 100 students of 9th to 12th standard. Consolidated is committed to fulfilling all the school’s requirements and will continue to work closely with the school authorities to identify and address any needs that may arise.” Mr Raakesh said.

Mrs Dakshayini Raakesh, Director, Consolidated Pvt Ltd, shared her thoughts on the initiative; she said, “Investing in education is investing in the future, and Consolidated is excited to be part of shaping that future for these students.”

The initiative launched on April 19th, 2023, at the government school in Naicken Palayam Village. Representatives from Consolidated presented the Computer Lab, digital facilities, chairs, and infrastructure to Mr Rajendran, Head Master, Naickenpalayam School.