Constable who misbehaved with woman placed under suspension

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : A police constable who had misbehaved with a woman under influence of liquor in Periyanaickenpalayam in the outskirts, was placed under suspension, pending inquiry.

According to police, the woman Sharanya, of Periyanaickepalayam was going on her two wheeler to meet her mother in nearby Keeranatham yesterday.

She noticed that a person in police uniform was following her in another two wheeler and increased her speed. However, the person overtook and way laid her and reportedly commented that she was looking beautiful and her eyes were attractive.

In fear, she stopped her vehicle and stepped into a fancy stores, but the person followed her and used abusive language. Sharanya immediately called her husband, who along with his friends reached the spot at Athipalayam.

There was an argument with the person , in which the public also joined against him. They warned the policeman that they were leaving him because he was in uniform and drunk. They also found a few liquor bottles in his two wheeler, police said.

Preliminary inquiry revealed that the person in uniform was Prabhakaran a head constable and driver of a senior police official. On information, SP, Sujit Kumar ordered his suspension pending inquiry, police added.