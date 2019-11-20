Construction of first medical college in Nilgiris to begin soon at HPF premises

Covai Post Network

Ooty The works for the first medical college in Nilgiris district will begin soon, Tamil Nadu Municipal Administration Minister, S P Velumani said today.

The Centre has sanctioned six medical colleges for the State and one will be established in this tourist town at a cost of Rs.350 crore, Velumani told reporters here.

As the building of Hindustan Photo Films is in good condition the college will come up there and works are likely to be completed by the end of the year, he said.

Velumani, here to distribute welfare scheme to the tune of Rs.16.45 crore, at a special grievance meeting, said that the Government will sanction 100 green houses to those affected by the recent rain affected people.

Similarly, the request from the district administration to construct two bridges, which were washed away in the rain waters a couple of days ago, at

a cost of Rs.10 crore, will be taken up with the Chief Minister for approval, he said.