Corp Commissioner to turn Quiz master at Covai Vizha Quiz programme on Jan 12

Coimbatore : As a part of Coimbatore Vizha 2019, the local chapter of Indian Chamber of Commerce and Industry is conducting a Quiz (contest) programme on January 12.

Dr K Vijayakarthikeyan, Commissioner, Coimbatore City Municipal Corporation has agreed to be the Quiz Master at the programme, to be held between 4 PM and 6 PM at Suguna Auditorium at Kalapatti.

The Quiz Team N Senthilkumar, Sheilendra Bhansali and C V Govindarajan from Coimbatore Quiz Circle will co-ordinate the contest.

Chamber president V Lakshminarayanasamy has requested the general public, students from Colleges and Schools to participate in the Quiz contest.