Course on Medical Humanities at Coimbatore Institute

As part of “Medical Humanities” ,a new course has come into being at the Coimbatore based PSG Institute of Medical Science and Research.It has been introduced in collaboration with the University of Duesto in Spain.

Pointing out that it has been christened “KSHEMA” an acronym for Knowledge and Skills in Humanties,Ethics,Morals and Attitude,Dr.Sudha Ramalingam,Director,Research and Innovations of the Institute,who has been made the Course Coordinator said that the art of Medicine is equally important, if not more, as the science of Medicine.She added that Medicine as an art means giving medical care with a humane touch.It requires communication skills, empathy, self-awareness, ethical practice, professionalism, along with the ability to understand the social and cultural context of illness, and health care. Of late, it appears as if the science of medicine has overtaken the art.

Studying humanities, can train the medical students in the art of Medicine. Many experts have recommended that art and literature shouldhave a place in the medical curriculum as it helps doctors to understand experiences, illness and human values. Art itself has a therapeutic role for stress among doctors.

The course has been introduced as an undergraduate programme as part of Tuning India project co-funded by Erasmus.With the assistance of the Institute’s Academic Officer Dr. G. Sumitra, . KSHEMA aims at making the future doctors practice the art of Medicine. It is taught in 2 modules and includes Introduction to Medical Humanities, History of Medicine, Ethical and Humanitarian Principles in Health Care, Social Determinants of Health, Human Values, Gender Sensitivity, Culture Sensitivity, Fine arts in Health and Healing and Expressing Emotions through Fine Arts. These sessions are taken by expert in-house and guest faculty from diverse fields, ranging from Medicine to Fine Arts. Through this course young minds get an opportunity to interact with and draw their inspiration from the Doyens in Health care who exemplify the art of practicing medicine.She recalled that last year, the students had the privilege of meeting and interacting with Late Dr. V. Shantha, Chairman of Adyar Cancer Institute. Students are motivated to participate in this program and exemplary students are recognised with an annual award.

The course will also help future health care providers raise their sense of self-awareness and reduce burnouts.