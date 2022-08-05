Course5 Intelligence Sets Up New Facility in Coimbatore Plans to hire local talent in Data Science, Analytics & AI

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : Analytics & AI solutions company, Course5 Intelligence, has set up a new facility in Coimbatore to attract local talent and augment growth plans. The company will focus on hiring data scientists, data engineers, analytics specialists and AI scientists at the new facility for large-scale business projects as well as AI-based research projects in collaboration with top Engineering colleges and Course5’s AI Labs. Headquartered in Mumbai, the company has other offices in Bengaluru and Gurugram in India, and in the UK, USA, and UAE.

Course5 is committed to attracting and nurturing high-quality talent while delivering excellence to its global clientele. The company’s management believes that Coimbatore and its surrounding regions offer a rich source of technology talent, much of it emerging from some of the finest Engineering universities located here. Expansion in this region will provide Course5 Intelligence with additional access to the talent pool available in the regions close to Coimbatore.

The Company plans to hire over 2000 Analytics & Data Science professionals in the city in a phased manner over the next few years.

On the Coimbatore facility, Ashwin Mittal, Chairman, MD and CEO of Course5 Intelligence, said, “The new facility is part of our move to build a strong Analytics & AI center of excellence. We intend to substantially scale up operations at Coimbatore in the next five years. We believe that there is tremendous talent available in this region and we will bring our proven process of Course5 University to propel that talent base to success.”

Course5 Intelligence caters to many Fortune 500 companies across the globe. The company’s clients span Technology, Media and Telecom (TMT), Pharma & Lifesciences, CPG, Retail and other sectors. Employees at the Coimbatore facility will join Course5’s global workforce in delivering cutting-edge analytics and insights solutions to this global client base.