Covai BJP workers attempt to burn chinese flag

Coimbatore : A group of BJP workers today attempted to burn the China national flag, to protest against the stand off and attack on Indian soldiers, killing 20 of them near Ladakh.

The workers gathered the venue, near the party office, to pay floral tributes to the the martyred soldiers, keeping three soldiers’ photographs.

Amid the homage, a few workers took out Chinese flag and tore it and attempted to burn it. However, some senior officials managed to snatch it and prevented them from burning.