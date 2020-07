Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The week began on a startling note for the Nilgiris.

As many as 40 cases were added to the district’s Covid tally,on Monday.

The very steep rise,raised the Virus scare in this small district to new heights.

According to the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya, 22 of the new cases,identified in many villages ,like Oranalli,Adhigaratty, Muligoor and Kadanad were contacts of an infected person in Thangadu-Oranalli.

The total figure now has gone up to 222.