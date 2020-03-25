CPI MP contributes Rs.50 lakh, DMK MLA, Rs 20 lakh

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPI MP, K Subbarayan, representing Tirupur constituency Wednesday contributed Rs.50 lakh from his MP Local Area Development scheme towards purchasing necessary medical equipment and medicine required for treating those quarantined due to coronavirus.

In a letter to the Tirupur District Collector, Dr VIjayakarthikeyan, Subbarayan requested him to consult with the Government Hospital to know about the requirements, like medicine, medical equipment and gadgets.

Similarly, DMK MLA, N Karthik, representing Singanallur in this city contributed rs.20 lakh for buying ventilators and cots in the Government ESI Hospital here.

He met the district collector, K Rajamani and asked to utilise the fund for the benefit of the patients in special ward in the hospital.