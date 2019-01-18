CPIM, MMK seek resignation of TN CM on Kodanadu issue

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CPIM and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi (MMK) on Friday sought the resignation of Tamil Nadu Chief Minister, Edapadi K Palanisamy to pave way for a free and fair probe into the allegations levelled against him in connection with Kodanadu murder and related incidents.

The allegations by former Tehelka editor Samuel Mathew have pointed fingers on Palanisamy and in this background, the chief minister should order a thorough probe and step down, CPIM State Secretary, K Balakrishnan told reporters here.

The open charges levelled in the CD have shaken the entire Tamil Nadu and the arrest of both Sayan and Manoj had surprised even the Judge, he said.

Palanisamy, who claims that he has no no link with the incidents, should order a CBI probe and come clean and prove that he has not not involved in the Kodanadu murder as alleged, Balakrishnan said.

The incident happened in the bungalow of former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa and not not that of an ordinary person, he pointed out.

Meanwhile, at a separate press conference, MMK president, Prof.Jawahirulla also sought the resignation of Palanisamy on moral grounds.

“It will be better for the chief minister resigns in view of the charges levelled against him,” Jawahirulla said.

The resignation will pave way for a free and fair probe into the entire episode he said.