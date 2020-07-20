Crackdown on private functions in the Nilgiris

Covai Post Network

Udhagamandalam: The Nilgiris district administration has cracked down on private functions like betrothals,ear piercing ceremonies etc.

This follows the surge in the number of Covid -19 infections over the past two weeks triggered by functions organised in some places like Muligoor,Thangadu- Oranalli,Ottupatrai and Vannarpet.

Lamenting that such violations have cost the district dearly, with the total number of infections going beyond 500,the Nilgiris Collector Ms.J.Innocent Divya said in a press note issued here on Monday that cases under various sections of the law have been registered.

While hereafter no such functions will be permitted,the organisers of those that have already been fixed will have to produce the list of invitees to the Collectorate .The number should not exceed 50,as per government guidelines and all of them should be certified that they were free of Corona.

Violations would be viewed seriously and stringent action will be initiated.