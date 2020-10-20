CREDAI welcomes GO on enhanced delegation of power

Covai Post Network

Coimbatore : CREDAI has welcomed the recent Government Order by which the power of the Corporations in Tamil Nadu for approval of Building plan for residential use of total built-up area up to 7,000 sq. ft. (upto 8 dwelling units not exceeding 12 meters and upto stilt +3 floors) has now been enhanced to a total built up area of up to 10,000 sq.ft.

The Government decision was a step in the right direction and this move would enable the general public to get approval at the corporation stage itself, CREDAI Coimbatore President Surender Vittel said in a statement here.

The government order was in response to a representatiaon made by CREDAI Tamil Nadu, he said.

There has been no commensurate increase in powers of the Local Planning Authority (LPA) which still remains at 15,000 sq. ft. for such residential buildings for a very long time.

Recently there has been signs of revival in demand for housing plots and residential flats and this has been reflected in the increase in registrations during September last.

To meet the longstanding demands of the public and to speed up construction activity in the region, CREDAI Coimbatore appeals to the State Government for immediately enhancing the power of the LPA so that residential buildings up to 50,000 sq. ft. can be approved at the LPA level itself.

It would be of significant help to the general public and developers in the current pandemic times as travel to Chennai which happens back and forth can be reduced. Further this will also give a boot to the construction activity and economic growth of the region, he said.